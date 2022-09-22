80-year-old woman killed during home invasion; 2 people arrested

Nancy Horton is shown with family members. The woman's family found her place ransacked and her car stolen, but it was retrieved not too far from the house. (WTVD)
By Cindy Bae
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT
ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) - Two people are in custody in connection to a home invasion in North Carolina that left a woman dead.

The body of 80-year-old Nancy Horton was discovered in her home Tuesday night. The Person County Sheriff’s Office said she was killed during a home invasion.

“Well, uh, broken,” Pastor Mike Whitt said, describing the mood at the New Life Independent Baptist Church Wednesday night. “All of our people, because we loved her.”

It was a tough Wednesday for Whitt as the church changed a revival night to a somber service in honor of Horton.

“We found out right after our service, and people were just weeping and broken,” Whitt said.

There were many words to describe Horton, also known as “Nan.”

Whitt talked about how much she loved her family.

“She loves her grandbabies,” he said. “Oh my goodness, the time she spent with them, carrying them places back and forth to the beach, and things like that.”

Her neighbor, Phillip Reams, remembered how active she was around the house.

“You see her out there mowing grass, blowing leaves,” Reams said. “A lot of people are going to miss her. It’s going to be strange to ride by there and not see her in the yard, you know. I always waved to her.”

Horton’s family found her place ransacked and her car stolen, but it was retrieved not too far from the house.

“They’re broken and so we’ve been trying to love on them, comfort them and be there for them and encourage them that there is hope after this,” Whitt said. “But we need to get them to have some strength at this time.”

For Person County residents, the rise in break-ins has become concerning.

“It’s going on, and it’s getting worse and need to get stopped best we can,” Reams said.

Authorities reported two people, a 39-year-old man identified as Letroy Wilkerson and a juvenile, were arrested in the case.

Wilkerson was already out on bond for another offense, according to authorities.

He’s now been charged with murder, and juvenile petitions have been filed on the other suspect.

