Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom.

Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until Monday night.

For four days, Durham’s body went unnoticed inside a public restroom during a busy shopping weekend.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department says the family of Durham had not spoken to her for four days and actually went to the station to file a missing person’s report.

“We were with the family taking a missing person’s report, and once we were on scene and did a little investigating, we did discover the person deceased at the Belk,” said Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of Columbia Police Department.

Police are investigating why and how no one noticed Durham, but with the investigation in its early stages, criminal charges could still be a possibility.

“We’re still working with the store to find out what their process is to closing down the store, inspecting the store and things of that nature,” Kelly said.

Belk issued the following statement: “First and foremost, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the housekeeping associate who was employed by KBS, which provides cleaning services at our Columbiana Centre location. At this time, we are working with KBS to determine the details around what happened. We have also made counselors available to Belk and KBS associates seeking support.

The deputy chief said they’ll continue to work with the employers and the mall to confirm when Durham was last seen, and they’ll be working with the Lexington County Coroner to determine when exactly she died.

The coroner said there were also no indications of drug use. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

A few people in the area Tuesday afternoon said they’re asking how something like this could happen.

“There are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Beverly Stroman, who lives in Columbia.

“You wonder why the customers didn’t see it and report it, but you would think, the employees if she’s still on the clock, would know that and go and check to see where she was,” said Stroman.

“That’s terrible,” said Sherry Wheeler, another Columbia resident.

“I was just there yesterday ... if I’d gone in the restroom, which I usually do a lot, you know, I don’t know, that’s just terrible,” said Wheeler.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

Latest News

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri talks about the crash that killed a deputy Thursday at a...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, sheriff says
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine