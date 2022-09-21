Washington Monument vandalized

The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are seen Wednesday trying to clean up the red paint. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) - Crews are cleaning the Washington Monument after it was vandalized.

The red paint was visible on the white marble on Wednesday.

Police said Shaun Deaton traveled from his home in Indiana to D.C., where he splashed the monument with paint and wrote vulgar comments on Tuesday.

He’s been arrested on multiple charges, with more possible.

It’ll take weeks to clean up the mess.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

