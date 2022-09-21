Union Parish officials searching for armed robbery suspects

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men related to an armed robbery that happened in Ouachita Parish on Sept. 20, 2022.

UPSO says three people were involved in the robbery but one was already arrested, and they are still searching for two others. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot near Vanco Ln. in Downsville near Foster Rd. and Yard Rd.

UPSO describes the two men as:

  • Donald Bouwell
    • White male, DOB: 7/26/89
  • James Stephenson
    • White male, DOB: 7/26/84
  • Both last seen wearing white tank tops and blue jeans

UPSO says to consider these men armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach them and call UPSO immediately.

All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Union Parish Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspects
Union Parish Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspects(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Franklin County Schools officials announced that school will be canceled Thursday because of...
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
Danterrius Holmes of Monroe, LA
Investigation into homicide near Ray’s Bar leads to arrest of Monroe man
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet

Latest News

Chef teats cook a delicious recipe for a BBQ Stuffed Potato.
In The Kitchen: BBQ stuffed potato
Chef teats cook a delicious recipe for a BBQ Stuffed Potato.
In the kitchen: BBQ stuffed potato - clipped version
Over 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud