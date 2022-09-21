Union Parish officials searching for armed robbery suspects

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men related to an armed robbery that happened in Ouachita Parish on Sept. 20, 2022.

UPSO says three people were involved in the robbery but one was already arrested, and they are still searching for two others. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot near Vanco Ln. in Downsville near Foster Rd. and Yard Rd.

UPSO describes the two men as:

Donald Bouwell White male, DOB: 7/26/89

James Stephenson White male, DOB: 7/26/84

Both last seen wearing white tank tops and blue jeans

UPSO says to consider these men armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach them and call UPSO immediately.

All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Union Parish Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspects (Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

