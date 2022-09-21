Two people wanted in Calhoun, fled from officers

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who fled after an attempted traffic stop.

Here is what OPSO said on Facebook:

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputies are currently searching for two wanted persons in Calhoun. At approximately 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-20 west bound at Well Road. The vehicle stopped, and then sped off from the location westbound on I-20. A pursuit ensued, during which time the driver operated the vehicle at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner, ultimately crashing on Calhoun Barn Road. The driver and occupant then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs. wearing multi colored shorts with yellow being the dominant color. The other is believed to be a Black male, approximately 6′ tall and weighing 200 lbs., a clothing description is not available.

Deputies, assisted by OPSO and West Monroe PD K-9 units, are currently searching the area for both suspects. Felony Aggravated Flight from a Police officer charges are pending, along with numerous traffic charges.

Anyone living in the area of Calhoun Barn Road is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 if you see anyone fitting the description of the suspects or anyone looking suspicious in that area.

