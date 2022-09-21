More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A retired Monroe resident suspects more than 130 envelopes delivered to his house marked by the Louisiana Workforce Commission could be a sign of fraud.

Monroe resident James Murphy bought his home in July 2021 after the original builder passed away. Murphy said before he bought the house, no one had ever lived at that address.

Over the last 30 days, Murphy received 130 envelopes marked from the “Benefit Analysis Team” of the Louisiana Workforce Commission in Baton Rouge, La. The letters have the right address on them, but all names on the envelopes don’t match the current residents of the home. In addition, there aren’t any duplicate names on all envelopes.

Murphy says he’s filled out a fraud form with the workforce commission.

“I certainly don’t want anyone to think I’m doing this,” says Murphy. “That’s one reason why I filled out the form. The more I thought about it, I said it’s going to look like I’m doing this.”

Murphy said he received 38 more similar envelopes marked from the Louisiana Workforce Commission on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. He told KNOE Tuesday afternoon that the district attorney’s office recommends he gives those letters to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

KNOE reached out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission on this matter Tuesday afternoon. The following response was provided by the workforce commission’s office of public information:

Our first line of defense in the fight against fraud is contacting the claimant at the address provided on the claim application. The employer that paid UI taxes for the claimant is also contacted. UI claimant information is confidential, and we cannot comment on individual claims.

To combat fraud in our state, the Louisiana Workforce Commission has amplified protection measures and updated online tools individuals and employers can use to report suspected fraud.

If you are aware of fraudulent activity or wish to report suspicious activity, we encourage you to complete our online fraud report on www.laworks.net.

