In The Kitchen: BBQ stuffed potato

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!! September is known as National Chicken Month. This month also calls for another winner: the start of the football season. This recipe for a BBQ stuffed potato is the perfect meal to spice up your game day meal or tailgate.

The ingredients you will need:

*6 Med- Large Baked Potatoes

*4 boneless - skinless chicken breasts

*1 med onion (diced)

*1 celery stalk (diced)

*1 bell pepper (diced)

*1 tsp onion powder

*1 tsp garlic powder

*2 cups BBQ sauce (your favorite)

*2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (divided)

*1 cup bacon bits

*Green onion ( chopped) for garnishing

Instructions:

Grill or bake chicken breasts, then chop or shred. Sauté” veggies add seasonings. Add to chicken breasts then, mix in barbecue sauce and bacon bits, Slice an open potato, stir potato inside then, add chicken mixture and half of the cheese, top with remaining cheese, and bake until cheese melts. Remove from oven top with green onions. Serve hot!

