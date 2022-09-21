Graphic 911 calls played Wed. during trial of woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting out baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Gruesome 911 audio was played for the jury Wednesday, Sept. 21 as the trial for a woman accused of murdering an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child out of her body continued.

Reagan Hancock’s mother was screaming when she called 911 after finding her daughter dead. She stated in the call her daughter had been murdered.

The accused, Taylor Parker, also called 911 that day, saying she’d had a baby and the baby wasn’t breathing. This was all after Parker reportedly faked a pregnancy for some time in an effort to keep her boyfriend from leaving her. In the 911 call, Parker told the dispatcher she was on her way to Idabel, Okla. where her doctor practiced. She reportedly would not go to a Texarkana hospital, stating she didn’t want to go there because they’d hurt her last baby.

Also at trial Wednesday, body and dashcam video were played from the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who pulled Parker over the morning of the murder while she was on her way to Idabel. At the time the trooper pulled her over, he reportedly didn’t know about Hancock’s murder; Parker was pulled over for alleged reckless driving.

The bodycam video showed that when the trooper approached Parker, she was on the phone with 911 and was shaking. He reportedly saw the newborn baby, with the umbilical cord still attached, in Parker’s lap. In the video, Parker could be seen telling the trooper she’d just had a baby and needed to get to the hospital in Idabel.

Video played for the jury also showed a nurse who happened to drive by pull over and offer to help. Parker continued to insist on going to the hospital in Idabel because that’s where she said her husband was.

Parker reportedly staged a fake business trip three to four hours away in Oklahoma to get her boyfriend out of town on the day of the murder.

After the trooper got Parker out of the car and the baby was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the trooper reportedly found the placenta in the car.

