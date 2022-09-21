Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of a man killed at a Farmerville chicken plant in April is speaking out.

“He’s so dear to us, and he just means so much to us, and we are hoping that the person who took his life is brought to justice,” explained Elizabeth Calhoun, the sister of Ketrick Lavon Calhoun.

Ketrick was stabbed to death while working at Foster Farms on April 21.

His sister still remembers the call.

“He told me that Ketrick was in an accident,” Elizabeth told KNOE. “I said, ‘what do you mean he was in an accident?’ He said something had happened and that he and a guy on the job, and our brother didn’t make it.”

Authorities say, Bruce Causey, a work release inmate, is the prime suspect.

The family has hired a private investigator to try and track him down.

“If you think for one minute, you are going to run off into the sunset,” said Elizabeth. “Wherever you go, we will find you. You can’t go anywhere. You won’t be found. It may be today. It may be tomorrow. It may be 5-10 years from now, but you will come to justice, and you will face us.”

Elizabeth and Joann Calhoun, two of the victim’s sisters, say they want to honor their brother by advocating for changes to the work release system.

“To where they don’t slip through the cracks and another family will never ever have to experience the pain that we are going through because it’s senseless,” said Elizabeth Calhoun.

