Dog rescued after stranded on island for weeks, officials say

A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.
A dog was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks.(Clare County Animal Control)
By Stephen Borowy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Animal control officers in Michigan say they were able to rescue a dog after it was stranded on an island for weeks.

WNEM reports Zaria, a 2-year-old Great Dane, was able to be rescued on Wednesday after she ran away from her owners in August and ended up on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake.

Clare County Animal Control officers said they initially wanted to do a volunteer search on the island, but it was called off as the team made progress with a food trap.

Rescuers reportedly left out food and water to help her gain weight and her trust, which ultimately led to her being rescued.

Officials said Zaria was surrendered to Clare County Animal Control after the island rescue.

Clare County Animal Control said its team worked with Moore’s Lost K-9 Search and Recovery.

