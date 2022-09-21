Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020.

This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.

RECENT SHOOTINGS IN SHREVEPORT

“Something is going on, as far as the mindset of the citizens of United States, not just Louisiana, New Orleans, or Shreveport,” said criminal justice professor, Riley Young. “We’ve got to a point where everything is solved with shooting.”

Young says there’s a lack of accountability for people who commit crimes and a lack of respect for law enforcement. Though now-retired, Young says he served with Shreveport police for 23 years.

“Citizens still had a pretty good respect for law enforcement. That’s not the case anymore,” he said.

He says the issues with violence go beyond just law enforcement, and also, take local politicians and the community to solve the problem.

