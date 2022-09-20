Signs of Medicare scam calls

Jo Ann Deal from BBB tells us how to avoid healthcare con artists.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Be aware of potential scammers when receiving healthcare calls. According to the Better Business Bureau, healthcare scammers will pretend to be government authorities to trick you into giving them your personal information related to a medicare account.

Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau shared how an Arkansas couple was tricked into giving their height, age, and illness history to a health care scammer. Deal said if anyone calls asking about your appearance, simply hang up.

Deal said if you need help with a healthcare scammer or have questions, seek help from the Senior Medicare Patrol. She said the Senior Medicare Patrol is in every state. Medicare does not cold call recipients, ask for medical history, or ask for personal descriptions. Hang up on the caller because those are red flags.

Jo Ann Deal from BBB tells us how to avoid healthcare con artists.
