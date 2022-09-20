Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand.

Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned.

“Pretty much the best way to see what was going on was to watch it on TV because I kid you not there were just tons of people,” Ulrich says.

Ulrich says her trip to London was planned before the queen passed, but she’s glad she was able to experience this historic moment in the U.K., as it touched her in more ways than one.

“It touched me a lot more than it would have otherwise because I know from watching when her husband had his funeral and her sitting there by herself, I know how she feels just sitting there by herself,” Ulrich says. “And I was only married 34 years, but you know that doesn’t matter when it’s the love of your life, which he was to her. She was crushed. You could see it. And she came back well from it, but I know that she’s with him again and that’s good for her.”

Ulrich says everything will still be closed for another week to mourn the queen, so she is going to end her trip early and head back to the states.

