LDCC ensuring people are voter ready for November elections

Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Delta Community College Student Government Association partnered with Zeta Phi Beta to encourage students and staff to register to vote.

The school set up a table in the lobby with information and computers for those who wanted to register.

SGA President David Payne expressed the need for people to show up to the polls.

“I will encourage them by telling them, put your numbers out there, put your votes out there because it’s really important, especially when you want to see a change in our community,“ Payne said. ”And the only way that we can do that is by being successful in going out and vote.”

LDCC Dean of Students Alvita Thomas knows that voting is how citizens can impact issues within the community.

“There are so many issues that we’ll face nationally, statewide, and really here in our community, and the way we are able to address those issues will be to get out and vote,” said Alvita.

In Mississippi, registration forms need to be completed in person or postmarked by October 10, 2022. Online form here.

In Arkansas, registration forms need to be completed in person or postmarked by October 11, 2022. Online form here.

In Louisiana, the voter registration deadline to register by mail is October 11, 2022, and online by October 18, 2022.

