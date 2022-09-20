LA State Police Troop F deadly crash investigations decline since Sept. 2021

LA State Police Troop F deadly crash investigations decline since Sept. 2021
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The number of deadly crash investigations by Louisiana State Police - Troop F in northeast Louisiana has dropped since Sept. 2021.

State police say they’ve investigated 21 deadly crashes, with 25 fatalities as of Sept. 17, 2022. In Sept. 2021, Troop F said in the first nine months of that year, they investigated 42 crashes, resulting in 51 deaths.

Public Information Officer Javier Leija of LA State Police - Troop F says there’s a wide range of reasons why these crashes occur.

Troop F discovered during investigations that drivers become distracted by what’s happening inside and outside of the vehicle. Drivers have even fallen asleep due to fatigue. Troopers also say they’ve smelled the scent of alcohol inside vehicles from drunk drivers. According to Leija, the majority of crashes occur by drivers not properly restrained.

“I know I’ve stopped people while I patrol. They wear the seatbelt under the arm, which is incorrect. That does you no good. They’ll put the seatbelt clip, but then they’ll grab the portion that goes over the torso, and they’ll grab it and put it behind them, which also does no good. It’s defeating the whole purpose of the restraint system,” says Leija.

Troop F says they’ve seen a lot of improperly installed car seats during investigations of fatal crashes. Residents in Monroe can stop by Banner Ford of Monroe on Frontage Road to get their child’s seat checked on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to make sure it’s installed correctly.

National Seat Check Saturday 2022
National Seat Check Saturday 2022(Louisiana State Police - Troop F)

