Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services

By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish School Board announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham.

Graham was a high school student in Franklin Parish who died in a car crash on Sept. 17.

Schools in Franklin Parish will resume on Thursday, Sept. 22.

