One-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans upheld by NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL has upheld the one-game suspension served to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans that was given to him for sprinting across the field and shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground during a fiery exchange last Sunday.

The NFL upheld Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for hitting Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore. Evans is now officially out for Sunday’s game vs. the Green Bay Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

Statement from Mike Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore on the NFL’s hearing officer James Thrash affirming the one-game suspension for his client: pic.twitter.com/xWhtwIr4IJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

Leading up to the altercation, Lattimore appeared to motion toward Tom Brady and the officials to throw a flag as Brady was arguing a call. Brady and Lattimore exchanged words just before Bucs running back Leonard Fournette enters to shove Lattimore, who shoves him back before Evans entered the field from near the sidelines.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) (Jonathan Bachman | AP)

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game. The NFL handed down the suspension Monday morning.

The Buccaneers are slated to kickoff against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

In 2017, Evans was not ejected for a blindside hit on Lattimore but was still suspended.

“That history matters,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said.

NFL appeals officer James Thrash is handling the case.

With a depleted wide receiver room, the Bucs signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.