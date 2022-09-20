Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia

This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.(U.S. State Dept. via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally nominated a veteran foreign service officer with years of experience in Russian affairs to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.

The White House announced the nomination of Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to the post after the Russian government signed off on the choice. Tracy’s selection had been known for some time but had not been announced pending Russia’s approval. Ambassadorial nominations must be approved by the host government under the rules of diplomatic protocol.

Such approval is generally routine but couldn’t be taken for granted at a time of particularly fraught U.S.-Russian relations over Ukraine, the detention of Americans in Russia, allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. and other elections, and an escalating spat over the staffing of embassies in Washington and Moscow.

Tracy, who speaks Russian, previously served as a senior adviser for Russian affairs in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and as the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. She also held several posts in Central and South Asia.

It will be months, if not longer, before meaningful electricity, gas and running water are restored in the devastated city of Izium. (CNN)

The previous U.S. ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, left earlier this month, in a departure that had been expected this fall but was accelerated by the failing health of his wife, who died a day after his return.

Tracy is well-regarded within diplomatic circles. She received a State Department heroism award from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2009.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Generic police lights
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Over 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
It's better to have more brown fat inside your body than white fat.
Here’s how brown fat helps fight obesity