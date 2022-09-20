Aaron’s Aces: Jalen Williams and Brooks Anzalone

Mangham running back and Neville quarterback stand out in Week 3
Mangham running back and Neville quarterback stand out in Week 3.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham running back Jalen Williams rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns in the Dragons win against Caldwell. He has 13 touchdowns through three games. Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers victory against Huntington. He is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.

