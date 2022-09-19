Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park.

City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Councilman Marshall says he wanted to organize an event to bring families and community resources together. Marshall stated that some families don’t know how to get in contact with certain community resources. For this reason, it was important for Marshall and area churches to bring the resources to families in attendance. The event included local health resource vendors, a free Zumba class, food and giveaways.

Movie night began at the park after sunset.

