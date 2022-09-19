Catahoula Parish man accused of having child pornography, arrested in Missouri

Kadarien M. Osteen, 18, of Jonesville, LA
Kadarien M. Osteen, 18, of Jonesville, LA
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Jonesville, La. man for possessing child pornography.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office into Kadarien M. Osteen, 18, on Sept. 8, 2022, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

CPSO says in a Facebook post they were told multiple files containing child sexual abuse were downloaded by Osteen, and he was in an ongoing attempt to purchase that material online.

On Sept. 15, a search warrant was issued at Osteen’s residence where multiple electronic devices were seized. CPSO says during the search, they learned Osteen was in Missouri for military training.

A warrant was issued for Osteen’s arrest on Sept. 16, and he was arrested by Missouri officials.

Osteen will be booked into Catahoula Parish Jail on two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

