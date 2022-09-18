Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office searching for wanted men
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, of Denham Springs
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
Tigers defeat Panthers 52-20
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

Latest News

A dog that loves to hang out on the roof is becoming the talk of the town in Glendale, Arizona.
CUTE: Husky becomes neighborhood watchdog on roof
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
A dog that loves to hang out on the roof is becoming the talk of the town in Glendale, Arizona.
CUTE: Husky becomes neighborhood watchdog on roof
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral