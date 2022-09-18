Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean

Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish.

Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.

Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022(Ouachita Green)

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2022, marked the 20th year for the water sweep. Volunteers worked to keep the river beautiful and remove any litter such as tires, plastic bags, mattresses, lost boats and aluminum cans that would pollute the water.

Doug Seegers, who’s the Director of Community Affairs with the City of Monroe, says northeast Louisiana is a sportsman’s paradise, and it’s important to protect the environment by trying to keep the river clean.

The group typically removes 10,000 - 12,000 pounds of litter each year for the annual water sweep.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office searching for wanted men
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, of Denham Springs
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
Tigers defeat Panthers 52-20
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
headline
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
LSU Health is now offering the new bivalent Covid booster.
LSU Health offering new bivalent COVID booster vaccine via walk up clinic
University admits to traffic issues during LSU versus SU game