Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish.

Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.

Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 (Ouachita Green)

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2022, marked the 20th year for the water sweep. Volunteers worked to keep the river beautiful and remove any litter such as tires, plastic bags, mattresses, lost boats and aluminum cans that would pollute the water.

Doug Seegers, who’s the Director of Community Affairs with the City of Monroe, says northeast Louisiana is a sportsman’s paradise, and it’s important to protect the environment by trying to keep the river clean.

The group typically removes 10,000 - 12,000 pounds of litter each year for the annual water sweep.

