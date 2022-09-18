OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide

(KJCT/KKCO)
(KJCT/KKCO)(MGN)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but their name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office searching for wanted men
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, of Denham Springs
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
Tigers defeat Panthers 52-20
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

Latest News

Livewell Delta
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront