Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront

Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Rollin’ on the River happened in downtown Monroe Saturday evening for a big celebration.

Citizens joined Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe to unveil their new Monroe Main Street and Monroe Downtown logo at the Downtown RiverMarket 30 minutes after the event kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The celebration was a time for the community to come together to share ideas on how city officials can develop the downtown area.

The next opportunity for Monroe citizens to provide feedback on how to grow downtown will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at ULM Bayou Pointe for the ULM Alumni Association Meeting, where all ULM alumni are invited to join the discussion and Downtown Monroe Community Engagement session.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores & Coverage
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office searching for wanted men
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
Earl Curtis Achord, III, 39, of Denham Springs
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
Tigers defeat Panthers 52-20
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

Latest News

Livewell Delta
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean