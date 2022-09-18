Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Rollin’ on the River happened in downtown Monroe Saturday evening for a big celebration.

Citizens joined Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe to unveil their new Monroe Main Street and Monroe Downtown logo at the Downtown RiverMarket 30 minutes after the event kicked off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The celebration was a time for the community to come together to share ideas on how city officials can develop the downtown area.

The next opportunity for Monroe citizens to provide feedback on how to grow downtown will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at ULM Bayou Pointe for the ULM Alumni Association Meeting, where all ULM alumni are invited to join the discussion and Downtown Monroe Community Engagement session.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.