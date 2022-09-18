Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.

Deputies with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result of the crash. Deputies said Graham was driving south when his car exited the roadway and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt.

So far in 2022, Troop F has investigated 21 fatal crashes.

