Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Citizens in Monroe received free health screenings Saturday morning at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza.

The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center held its Livewell Delta community health event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The event offered free cancer screenings for anyone’s skin, breast, prostate, and colorectal. Early detection was key for Saturday’s event, and that early detection is vital for families living in small communities who don’t have easy access to healthcare.

The cancer center is having a Colorectal Cancer Screening event in Winnsboro on Sept. 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.