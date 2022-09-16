Town of Richwood fails to pass budget, now three months late

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is once again late on a budget.

The Board of Alderpersons voted 3-2 against passing a budget at a meeting on September 15 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“It just seems like we are not even trying, and that is disappointing and disheartening when all of us are getting paid to do this job,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE.

State law requires municipalities to pass a budget by the beginning of the fiscal year, which began on July 1.

“I’m very disappointed. We have had the proposed budget in our hands since May, and here we are in September, and we still are coming up with reasons and excuses as to why we don’t want to adopt it,” Mayor Brown added.

Several alderpersons expressed a desire to see an audit of the town’s finances from the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Alderman Wysinger Cleveland did not want to go on camera, but said he needs to know all funds are accounted for.

“First of all, the reason the audit is late is because the budget was late last year, so you couldn’t assure these folks that they were going to be paid for what they do because the budget wasn’t complete,” Brown responded. “We are following the same cycle.”

State law allows Richwood to use 50% of the amount of last year’s budget to keep services running, but time and money are running out.

“Right now, we need to look at buying another vehicle for our police department,” Brown explained. “We can’t do that right now. We need to do something in public works. We can’t afford to spend that much money without an approved budget.”

The earliest Richwood can pass a budget is at their next scheduled meeting in October.

