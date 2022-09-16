Renovations coming to the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main location

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library, located at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe, will soon look different. It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations.

OPPL’s Board of Control said they want to transition the main branch into a library that can meet the needs of the future.

“A library of the future is going to be more of what I would call a collaboration location, where you get groups of people together,” said Board of Control member, Larry Bratton.

Bratton said the renovations will focus on technology, creating a studio for community presentations with video and sound recording available. Small meeting rooms and phone booths are also on the list of improvements.

“Coming back and forth to this library has been very helpful for me,” said business owner, Davon Lewis.

Lewis comes to the library often to work on his small business. Lewis said something as simple as a phone booth, would allow him to make work-related calls at the library without being a distraction to others.

“People go places and maybe their phone died, or they forgot their charger at the house, so by them having a phone booth there would probably be really helpful,” said Lewis.

Bratton said they’ll also create a space for teens upstairs, and study rooms. He said the goal is to adapt the library to be a literacy hub for everyone.

“Being able to put the conduits for you to be able to access technology, using technology ... whether your receiving technology, or receiving data, or collaborating with groups,” said Bratton.

The board is finalizing plans and will be presenting them to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury soon. Bratton said the renovations should begin in the next eighteen months.

