A new way to get your vitamins

By Charles Burkett
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - There is a new procedure gaining popularity with how to get your vitamins that has come to Ruston. People are getting them through an IV bag.

Jamie Roberts, co-owner of The Drip Bar, says the process is safe and handled by licensed professionals.

“So all of our medications, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, they’re carried through what’s called normal saline which is fluid,” Robers said. “We employ RNs that do the mixing, they do the administration.”

Customer Nathan Scheer was getting his IV and said it was an easy process.

“Getting the IV was not bad. She was very easy and gentle. So, it didn’t hurt at all. And as far as flowing through the line, it’s a little cold, but other than that you can’t really feel anything,” Scheer said.

There is a supplement mix for almost everything.

“We have some that are focused on athletic performance, we have some for energy, some to reduce anxiety and relaxation. We have some that can improve symptoms if you have too much of a good time,” Roberts explained.

Most vitamin supplement mixes cost from $89 to $179. There are some that cost more, supplements for those on chemotherapy and need to see the Bar’s in-house doctor.

But Scheer hopes the IV mix can make it easier for people to get necessary vitamins rather than having to go through a pharmacy.

“I have a tendency to have low potassium, which is not something that you can go to the pharmacy and get to take. So this is something that I could do to supplement that,” said Scheer.

The Drip Bar is just one more way to get your daily dose of vitamins!

