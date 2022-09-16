City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront

Michelli Martin of the City of Monroe talks about the event Rollin on the Riverfront.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.

Martin says there will be multiple food trucks, music by Brass Knuckles and the Sound of Today Marching band, plus a performance by a local group called Carolyn’s Dance Land. All the events will take place at the Downtown Monroe Riverfront.

The day’s schedule is as follows:

5 p.m. - New Downtown Monroe Logo Reveal and Vendors open up shop

6 p.m. - Carolyn’s Danceland and Brass Knuckles take the stage

Festivities continue until 9 p.m.

Everyone is asked to wear Gold, in support of the ULM football team. Visit the city’s Facebook page for more information.

