Adopt-a-Pet: Red Beans, but no rice?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Red Beans! She is one of the kittens at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Red Beans is a unique name for a kitten. She said Red Beans is still a baby and has a longer coat than most cats. Taraba said she knows the rumors about black cats being bad luck--but luckily that’s not the case with Red Beans.

Taraba said the biggest fundraiser for the shelter, Tails of Twilight, is next month Saturday, October 29th at ULM’S Bayou Pointe. She said you can buy tickets or reserve a table for the event here.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats facilitates adoptions Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m and 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

