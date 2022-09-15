Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

All those involved in the shooting were employees at the plant at one time, but Brown had recently been fired. After the fight began at the plant, it moved to Gillespie Street and Brown was shot, Merrill said.

Brown was transported to a hospital where he died.

The suspects, Darius McMorris of Vidalia and Henry Jefferson of Ferriday, were arrested within 15 minutes of the shooting.

McMorris, 27, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jefferson, 28 and driver of the getaway car, was arrested on a charge of accessory to second-degree murder.

