Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

All those involved in the shooting were employees at the plant at one time, but Brown had recently been fired. After the fight began at the plant, it moved to Gillespie Street and Brown was shot, Merrill said.

Brown was transported to a hospital where he died.

The suspects, Darius McMorris of Vidalia and Henry Jefferson of Ferriday, were arrested within 15 minutes of the shooting.

McMorris, 27, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Jefferson, 28 and driver of the getaway car, was arrested on a charge of accessory to second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former OCC Deputy, Blake Bardwell
Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine event at Club PINK
Club PINK hosting monkeypox vaccine event
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash