Club PINK hosting monkeypox vaccine event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting another vaccine event on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

There has been an expansion in who is eligible to be vaccinated.

The expanded criteria for vaccination include people in Louisiana who meet the following:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure : This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

The event will be held at Club PINK, located at 1914 Roselawn Avenue in Monroe from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

