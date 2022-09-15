Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

UPSO said the crash resulted in injuries.

The truck hit a red vehicle, possibly causing severe damage to the driver’s side of the truck, UPSO said.

The driver of the truck was described as a white male around 30 years old.

Anyone with information can contact UPSO at (318)-368-3124 or Crime Stoppers of Union Parish at (318)-368-9679.

