Town of Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development joined the Town of Rayville to celebrate the new roundabout on U.S. 425 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Local and state elected officials gathered at the Town of Rayville ‘welcome’ sign Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. to cut the ribbon on the roundabout. This $5.1 million project took about a year and a half to construct.

Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis told KNOE Wednesday morning in Rayville that this roundabout will promote traffic relief for drivers in the area.

“It’s going to be an asset to us because it slows traffic down,” says Mayor Lewis. “We have had a number of accidents in this area prior to getting a roundabout, but with this roundabout, not only does the traffic slow down, but it eliminates or minimizes the number of accidents we’ve had in this area.”

The roundabout opened to traffic in August 2022.

