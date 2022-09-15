Nick Saban reflects on loss to ULM back in 2007

ULM beat Alabama (21-14) on November 17th , 2007
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been almost 15 years since the Warhawks marched into Bryant-Denny Stadium and beat Nick Saban in his first year as Alabama’s head coach. The 7 time national champion head coach explained to sports director Aaron Dietrich that loss to ULM was the turning point for him and the Roll Tide.

