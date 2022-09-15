Nick Saban reflects on loss to ULM back in 2007
ULM beat Alabama (21-14) on November 17th , 2007
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been almost 15 years since the Warhawks marched into Bryant-Denny Stadium and beat Nick Saban in his first year as Alabama’s head coach. The 7 time national champion head coach explained to sports director Aaron Dietrich that loss to ULM was the turning point for him and the Roll Tide.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.