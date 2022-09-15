NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician collaborator

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Psychiatric nurse practitioners in northeast Louisiana are unable to treat patients after a Monroe psychiatrist passed away this week, which leaves hundreds of patients in the area seeking a new provider.

In Louisiana, the law requires nurse practitioners to have a collaborating physician to practice psychiatry.

The local psychiatrist, who passed away this week, collaborated with several psychiatric nurse practitioners in the region. The lack of a physician can impact every patient of the nurse practitioner that a physician collaborates with, whether it’s through a job resignation or unexpected death.

Hundreds of patients in northeast Louisiana are now left immediately seeking a new provider for mental health treatment and nurse practitioners are searching for a replacement.

“And then, we’re on our own to find another collaborator,” says Crissi Brooks, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner of FCB Psychiatric Services. “So, in this particular case, we’re talking about mental health, and Louisiana, the entire state, is considered a mental health shortage area, which means we’re already lacking in psychiatrists.”

It could take a month or several months to secure a new physician before a psych nurse can continue practicing.

