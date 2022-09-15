Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more.

There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.

Each suspect has been charged with one count of:

Simple Burglary

Aggravated Burglary

Motor Vehicle Theft

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Unauthorized Use of an Access Card

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Aggravated False Imprisonment

OPSO describes Osteen as a black male, 5′-9″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as a black male, 5′-7″, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

OPSO says the suspects may be traveling in an older model white Ford Crown Victoria or an older model Black Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Osteen and/or Clark can contact OPSO at (318)-329-1200.

Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30 (Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

Xzavier Akeem Darnell Osteen, 20 (Source: Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)

