Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more.
There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
Each suspect has been charged with one count of:
- Simple Burglary
- Aggravated Burglary
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Unauthorized Use of an Access Card
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Aggravated False Imprisonment
OPSO describes Osteen as a black male, 5′-9″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Clark is described as a black male, 5′-7″, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
OPSO says the suspects may be traveling in an older model white Ford Crown Victoria or an older model Black Chevrolet Suburban.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Osteen and/or Clark can contact OPSO at (318)-329-1200.
