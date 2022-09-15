LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.

As officers tried to pull Anthony over, LSP says Anthony got out of the car, pulled out a gun, and pointed it at officers.

LSP says during this interaction, Anthony was shot. Officers then called for EMS personnel and began to render aid, police say. Anthony was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and as of Thursday around noon, remains in critical condition.

Two officers fired their weapons during the incident, Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said. No other details were initially released other than to say that neither officer was injured and that LSP is taking over the investigation.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show police were initially summoned at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a prowler or suspicious person on Rochel Drive between Mazant Lane and Milbank Drive. They dispatched at least 14 units to the scene. Officers could be seen on foot on the sidewalks along Ashley River Drive.

At 2:14 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department medics responded to a medical emergency on Ashley River Road between Rochel and Ormond drives, according to dispatch records. Up to four fire department units were on the scene.

