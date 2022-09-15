House fire kills elderly couple in Delhi

DELHI, La. (KNOE) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Delhi on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

The Richland Fire District Ward 1 and Holly Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 3:30 a.m. on Carson Road. Firefighters said they located the bodies of an elderly couple inside.

The official identifications and causes of death are still being investigated, but after assessing the scene, officials said they determined the fire started in the home’s living room.

Deputies said in a press release that they were unable to confirm the presence of a working smoke alarm in the house.

The SFM said they want to stress to all Louisiana residents that a smoke alarm could be the difference between life or death in a fire emergency.

If anyone needs help getting a smoke alarm for their home, Operation Save-A-Life’s website.

