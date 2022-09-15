Enhancing your healthy green tea

Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us how you can enhance the flavor of healthy green tea.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Healthline, green tea is one of the world’s healthiest beverages. It is filled with antioxidants and contains many health benefits. Nutritionist Jen Avis continues to tell us the health benefits of green tea and what ingredients you can add to yours.

Avis said glycine is an ingredient that can add sweetness to your green tea. She said L-theanine is another amino acid that’s excellent for helping you focus. Avis said Ginkgo biloba decreases inflammation and boosts your immune system. Avis added these ingredients are tasteless but can add sweetness and richness to your tea.

