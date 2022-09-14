Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!

The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has so many different types of turtles, including ornate box turtles.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting some ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!

“I brought these guys on because not many people see these guys in Louisiana,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They’re from North America, typically they are found from the rocky mountains all the way down the Mississippi river. And they live in a variety of different habitats so they like mountainous areas, they like grassy plains, they like the desert area, and they like the Louisiana marshes.”

She says they like to burrow into the ground, which could be why you don’t see them too often.

The zoo is open every day of the week between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call (318) 329-2138 for more information and check their Facebook page for an update on their new sloth enclosure!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Latest News

Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park
Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park
Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park
Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park