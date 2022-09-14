Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and accused of cheating. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say two women are facing assault charges after a man they both knew romantically was stabbed.

According to arrest warrants, 22-year-old Amber Mullins confronted her live-in boyfriend about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.

WMBF reports the two women found out that the boyfriend, who was not identified in the arrest warrants, was intimately involved with both of them.

On Sept. 8, Mullins and Cline reportedly then got into an argument with the man when Mullins got a knife from the kitchen.

According to the warrants, Mullins returned to the bedroom where Cline held the man down while Mullins stabbed him in the leg and neck.

Authorities said Mullins was charged with assault, battery and possession of a weapon. Cline was charged with assault and battery and released from jail on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

According to the South Carolina Judicial Department Public Index, Mullins was previously arrested in June on charges of attempted murder. She is accused of shooting at two people from her car. Authorities said she was out on home detention before this incident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

