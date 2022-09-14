Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park

Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERPROOF, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Waterproof held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of a new family park Tuesday morning on the old Waterproof High School campus.

Waterproof Mayor Jarrod Bottley says this is a monumental moment for the town.

The Waterproof Family Park will be situated on the side of the cafeteria building on campus. The park’s amenities are expected to include eight grills for barbecuing, a playground, a basketball court, a soccer area, a baseball diamond, and a volleyball field.

City leaders from surrounding areas were present for the ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Mayor Bottley welcomed and celebrated the attendance of state officials, who contributed to the progress of the park.

The town was granted a total of $382,500 from the state to complete all three phases of the park, according to Bottley. The construction for Phase I of the Waterproof Family Park will begin Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

