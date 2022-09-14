Sulphur man accused of repeatedly raping minor

Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, Sulphur
Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl who was under the age of 15 on multiple occasions, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a complaint regarding Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on Sept. 8, 2022.

Deputies say the victim informed them that Kastrick had been raping her for several years with the most recent incident being the previous day.

Detectives spoke with Kastrick on Sept. 8 and arrested him. He has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 3rd-degree rape with a bond of $850,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Authorities say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
generic crash
NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
Week 1 of the Cheerleader Challenge Opens with the Wossman Wildcats bringing spirit and...
Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
RUSTON CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE
Ruston Bearcats show Spirit for Cheerleader Challenge.