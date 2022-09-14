MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations.

The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE).

“I continually get complaints of speeding, whether it be in King Oaks or the Garden District,” Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan told KNOE.

“LACE is where the DA’s Office pays officers overtime pay to go out and do traffic control,” Fourth Judicial District DA Steve Tew explained.

Zordan says officers can sign up to work six-hour shifts when they are not on the clock.

“They’ll combat traffic problems that we have like speeding, seat belts, child restraint carriers, school zones, and stuff like that,” said Zordan. “I thought it was a win-win for us.”

The chief adds his guys will patrol known problem areas to start.

“Fifth, Sixth, Forsythe,” explained Zordan. “We have some school crossings at Lexington. King Oaks. We get a lot of complaints, especially on the weekends around King Oaks. North 22nd, 23rd. I get complaints there.”

Zordan adds with an already understaffed police department, the extra officers on the streets will help.

“They’ll be out, and if something did happen, they normally would have been off,” Zordan said. “Now they’ll be out in an enforcement capacity, and if something did happen, they can respond to it.”

Tew says his office already has partnerships with the West Monroe Police Department and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

