MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail

The District Attorney’s Office will pay overtime officers to catch speeders and traffic violators.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations.

The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE).

“I continually get complaints of speeding, whether it be in King Oaks or the Garden District,” Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan told KNOE.

“LACE is where the DA’s Office pays officers overtime pay to go out and do traffic control,” Fourth Judicial District DA Steve Tew explained.

Zordan says officers can sign up to work six-hour shifts when they are not on the clock.

“They’ll combat traffic problems that we have like speeding, seat belts, child restraint carriers, school zones, and stuff like that,” said Zordan. “I thought it was a win-win for us.”

The chief adds his guys will patrol known problem areas to start.

“Fifth, Sixth, Forsythe,” explained Zordan. “We have some school crossings at Lexington. King Oaks. We get a lot of complaints, especially on the weekends around King Oaks. North 22nd, 23rd. I get complaints there.”

Zordan adds with an already understaffed police department, the extra officers on the streets will help.

“They’ll be out, and if something did happen, they normally would have been off,” Zordan said. “Now they’ll be out in an enforcement capacity, and if something did happen, they can respond to it.”

Tew says his office already has partnerships with the West Monroe Police Department and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
generic crash
NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman
(MGN graphic)
Downsville man arrested on charges of rape and battery, child endangerment
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
"It's Not Candy"
Dr. Yoyo makes an appearance at Ollie Burns library with her new book
Quaterius Hawkins named SWAC and LSWA Player of the Week
Grambling quarterback wins pair of weekly honors
Animal friendly license plate program
Animal friendly license plate program