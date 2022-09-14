Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day.

The suspect, Leandrew Nations, was arrested on charges of robbery, battery, battery on a police officer, resisting by violence and arson.

Read below for details from Monroe Police Department:

Shortly before 12:30p.m. on September 13, 2022, Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint. An Officer located the suspect, identified as Leandrew Nation, near the intersection of Marx and Morton St. As the Officer began exiting his vehicle, Nations immediately attacked, attempting to keep the Officer from getting out of his patrol unit. Once the Officer was able to exit, the suspect attacked again swinging his fists towards the Officers head and then attempted to wrap the radio cord around the Officers neck. As another Officer arrived, A Taser was successfully deployed, and Nations was taken into custody. Nations was arrested for several charges including Robbery, Battery, Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting by violence, and Arson.

