Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day.

The suspect, Leandrew Nations, was arrested on charges of robbery, battery, battery on a police officer, resisting by violence and arson.

Read below for details from Monroe Police Department:

Shortly before 12:30p.m. on September 13, 2022, Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint.  An Officer located the suspect, identified as Leandrew Nation, near the intersection of Marx and Morton St.  As the Officer began exiting his vehicle, Nations immediately attacked, attempting to keep the Officer from getting out of his patrol unit.  Once the Officer was able to exit, the suspect attacked again swinging his fists towards the Officers head and then attempted to wrap the radio cord around the Officers neck.  As another Officer arrived, A Taser was successfully deployed, and Nations was taken into custody.  Nations was arrested for several charges including Robbery, Battery, Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting by violence, and Arson.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
generic crash
NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
Week 1 of the Cheerleader Challenge Opens with the Wossman Wildcats bringing spirit and...
Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
RUSTON CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE
Ruston Bearcats show Spirit for Cheerleader Challenge.