LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder

Clarence Hypolite
Clarence Hypolite(LSU Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

The LSU Police Department arrested a man who accused of armed robbery and attempted murder.

Authorities report Clarence Hypolite, 20, will be transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.

The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted...
The LSU Police Department is asking for help locating a 20-year-old man wanted for attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.(LSU Police)

Clarence Hypolite was reportedly involved in an attempted armed robbery and shooting that took place on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus Drive.

According to police, the attempted armed robbery happened overnight. During the altercation, police say the victim was shot.

That person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The LSU Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that took place on South Campus Drive between Highland Road and East Campus D

LSU officials say they believe the shooting was not a random incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other. There is no current threat or ongoing emergency on the campus of LSU, according to officials.

The LSU Police Department is urging anyone with details to call 225-578-3231 or contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Latest News

Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park
Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park