Local colleges prep for a tough week 3 schedule

ULM and Louisiana Tech both face top 5 opponents in week 3
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM, Louisiana Tech, Grambling State and LSU all got their first wins in week 2. For La Tech, Grambling State and ULM week 3 doesn’t get any easier. The Warhawks travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the number one Roll Tide. Louisiana Tech takes on number five Clemson. Grambling goes toe to toe with Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers. LSU also starts conference play against Mississippi State.

